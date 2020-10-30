Inaugural Elected Phenix City School Board to be sworn in

Phenix City’s inaugural elected school board members will be sworn in Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Central High School Auditorium.

Phenix City voters went to the polls on August 25, 2020 to elect the first ever school board. Prior to the election, board members had been appointed.

Voters elected Rev. Brady Baird, Mrs. Florence W. Bellamy, Mr. KeAnthony Brooks, Mrs. Katrina Collier-Long, Mrs. Yolaunda Daniel, Mr. Elliott Patrick, and Mr. Jonathan Taylor.

The Swearing-in ceremony is not open to the public but will be broadcast live on Phenix City Schools’ Facebook Page.