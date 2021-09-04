Inaugural Fountain City Tattoo Expo coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Against All Odds Tattoo proudly presents the 1st Annual Fountain City Tattoo Expo at the Columbus Iron Works this September 10th, 11th, and 12th.

This show will be a first for the city, featuring 70 tattoo artists from all across the country, as well as your favorite local artists. The Convention will include activities such as live tattooing and piercings, tattoo contests, raffles, food and drinks, vendors, in addition to live music.

The event will feature Operation Tattooing Freedom, an organization that works with to pair veterans suffering from PTSD, depression, chronic pain, and anxiety with artists. Against All Odds Tattoo will also be raffling off a gift certificate to benefit the local Warrior Outreach Program.

To honor First Responders and Military members, on September 11th, the first 50 service members to present ID will receive free entry to the convention.

Tickets are $25 at the door per day. A full weekend pass is also available for $45.