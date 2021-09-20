Inaugural Lola Strong Cares pancreatic cancer 5k walk comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Lola Strong Cares Foundation will host its inaugural Pancreatic Cancer 5K Walk in Columbus, with the walk to become an annual event.

The walk will happen at Spencer High School Sports Complex from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on November 20, 2021. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to Pancreatic Cancer and honor Lola Strong, who passed away from Pancreatic Cancer last year on June 17, 2021.

The Lola Strong Cares Foundation was started in 2018 and officially incorporated in June of 2021. The idea came about because Ashlee Griffin wasn’t aware of pancreatic cancer before her mom received a diagnosis and didn’t know anything about it.

Initially starting a pancreatic cancer t-shirt fundraiser back in 2018 to assist Griffin’s mom with her out-of-pocket expenses; Griffin realized after a wildly successful first campaign she was onto something.

People were ordering shirts, taking pictures, and posting with the hashtag #lolastrong. She was bringing awareness and becoming more vocal about the disease. In 2020, she did another fundraiser, and donated all the proceeds to John B. Amos Cancer Center, where her mom received most of her cancer care.

For more information on the event or our foundation, visit the Lola strong cares website.