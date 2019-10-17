Inaugural Men’s Empowerment Breakfast works to inspire youth

Dozens of Chattahoochee Valley students and leaders packed the Columbus Convention and Trade Center this morning for the inaugural Men’s Empowerment Breakfast.

The goal of the event was to uplift young men in our community.

A panel made up of our local leaders from Phenix City and Columbus discussed the importance of success. The event was presented by the non-profit organization “Not a Bad Apple.”

PMB Broadcasting’s Edgar Champagne tells us why this event was important for our youth.

“‘Not a Bad Apple'” along with other people will be able to crack the code and get guys to respect women and get them to be confident. We want them to become productive citizens, register to vote, and get a job to raise their family,” says Champagne.

Our very own Bob Jeswald was honored to present an award to the Muscogee County School District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Dr. Lewis was recognized for his leadership role in education.