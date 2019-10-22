Incident at a Chambers Co. natural gas station producing strong odor

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – We now know the reason many in the surrounding areas of Chambers County are spelling a strong odor of gas.

Deputy Chief Kerry Pickard with The East Alabama Fire District tells News 3 the agency was recently informed of an incident at a local natural gas station, controlled by Spire Gas, where the substance injected into natural gas lines to help locate leaks, was spilled.

“While it is our understanding that Spire is working diligently to address the issue, the resulting effects of the incident has produced an overwhelming odor in the area, which normally constitutes a gas leak,” shared Pickard.

The incident occurred sometime this week around Hodge Street in Valley, across from Valley High School.

“Given the changing wind and weather conditions, the odor can travel in many directions and affect many different people. We have had reports all the way from River View to Lanett,” shared Pickard.

Unfortunately, Pickard says the situation causes the inability to determine whether an active gas leak is taking place or the odor is from the spillage incident.

“As we do not have a time frame on the expected cleanup of the incident, please understand this may take some time. We appreciate all the calls and concerns; we will continue to follow-up on reports as they come in,” shared Pickard.

The East Alabama Fire District is encouraging anyone to call 911 immediately if they feel a situation has occurred or is occurring involving a possible gas leak.