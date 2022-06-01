(WHNT) — The income guidelines have increased for those who participate in the WIC program – opening the door for new Alabamians to qualify.

The WIC program, which is short for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is made for pregnant women, women who had a baby in the last six months, or women who are currently breastfeeding, as well as those who are a parent or guardian to a child under 5.

The new income eligibility guidelines are effective from June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Family Size Annual Income Weekly Income 2 $33,874 $652 3 $42,606 $820 4 $51,338 $988 5 $60,070 $1,156 6 $68,802 $1,324 All data is from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH)

If you fall into any of the listed categories, contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) states those who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC.

Those who participate in WIC may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member, as well as increased cash value benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. WIC participants also get free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals.

Alabama’s WIC program also provides electronic food benefits.

“WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support optimal growth and development,” said Alabama WIC Director Alliston Hatchett. “Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults. Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits, and WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama.”

To learn more about WIC programs in Alabama, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call 1-888-942-4673.