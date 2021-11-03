Increasing clouds but staying dry; a few showers possible Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The cool down begins as temperatures drop below average today. Expect increasing clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. 

A disturbance will begin to slide across the area Thursday and Friday, this will give us the chance for a few isolated showers on both days. The big story will be the temperatures as highs fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Staying cool with a little bit more sun by the weekend, overnight temperatures will drop close to the upper 30s on Saturday morning but more widespread upper 30s will be possible Sunday morning. After a brief cool down, we’ll jump back to normal by the beginning of next week. 

