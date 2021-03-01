 

Indiana councilman apologizes for blackface Halloween costume

News

by: Associated Press, WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween party recently surfaced.

Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officer, apologized on Facebook.

One photo of Minchuk, obtained by The (Northwest Indiana) Times, shows Minchuck in blackface and a black wig and wearing a shirt reading “Kill Whitey.” He is standing next to a person dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan robe.

The photos were reportedly taken around 2003.

Minchuk said the costumes were a poor decision based on a sketch from “The Dave Chappelle Show.” He added that the photos were never intended to be racist.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 45°
Showers
Showers 43% 65° 45°

Tuesday

49° / 43°
Rain
Rain 100% 49° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 41°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 62° 41°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 41°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 64° 44°

Saturday

60° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 60° 36°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
65°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
63°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
50°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

6 AM
Showers
42%
48°

47°

7 AM
Showers
55%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
64%
46°

47°

9 AM
Rain
69%
47°

47°

10 AM
Rain
79%
47°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories