COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The entire nation continues to fight the uphill battle with inflation. The effects are widespread, including here in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District has numerous construction projects throughout the system that are costing the district a hefty penny.

From upgrades and additions at Jordan High School, to the build of a brand new school combining Dawson Elementary and Saint Mary’s Road Magnet Academy, original board approved budgets continue to increase.



The issue – inflation, which has caused a spike in the cost of critical supplies.



“Wood as a whole has come down. The steel is still up but kind of holding level now. But the lead times are still you know, they’re still ten months out. So that’s where we are right now. “ Director of Planning – Muscogee County School District



The projects are made possible with the help of taxpayers’ dollars through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Education funding, but the increase in spending has raised concern in some board members.



“Out of concern of running out of this SPLOST money to finish out these projects. Is there any other funding that’s available for anything?” Laurie McRae – Muscogee County School Board District 5

The renovations at Jordan were originally budgeted for $3 million. That has more than doubled and is expected to cost nearly $7.5 million.



Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says there is some wiggle room in other budgets.

“Past SPLOST projects that fit with the approved referendum could then be utilized and leveraged in those areas.” Dr. David Lewis – Muscogee County School District Superintendent



The SPLOST revenue however, is coming in better than expected. The E-SPLOST is expected to generate $185 million.