Injured Dollywood trolley rider suing theme park for $150K

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is suing Dollywood for damages including personal physical injury after a DreamMore Resort trolley he was riding on hit a cement pillar in 2018.

Arthur Shires, of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, filed the lawsuit in Sevier County Circuit Court on Nov. 21. The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2018, at the theme park.

The lawsuit alleges the driver of the trolley “failed to take evasive action in hitting the pillar.” It also says the driver failed to obey Tennessee traffic laws and exercise due care.

Shires said his injuries were the direct result of “gross negligence and/or recklessness” by Dollywood and its joint operators DW Holdings, LLC and Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation.

Shires is seeking payment for any medical bills, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement and attorney’s fees not to exceed $150,000.

LATEST STORIES: