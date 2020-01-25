Inmate escapes after allegedly overpowering Eufaula Corrections Officer

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Eufaula City Jail Saturday after apparently overpowering a guard.

“An inmate housed at the Eufaula City Jail has escaped after using force against a Corrections Officer. Calvintia Kenard Smith, 26, of Eufaula was being held in the Eufaula City Jail for a Domestic Violence Assault charge when he escaped at 1200 hours Saturday, 25 January. The Corrections Officer was not injured in the incident remains under review,”said Chief Steve Watkins.

Smith is a black male, 5’11”, 160 pounds and was last seen on foot wearing a white jumpsuit with an orange t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.