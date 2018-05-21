Inmate escapes from Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility in just boxers

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility escaped Monday morning around 8:15 a.m. wearing only boxers, the Alabama Department of Corrections says.

According to the ADOC, inmate David Curtis Wood, 61, escaped the facility wearing only a pair of state white boxers.

Wood is believed to not be wearing any shoes or clothes besides the boxers. He was incarcerated on a burglary 1 offense out of Mobile County, and was sentenced in 1994.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

