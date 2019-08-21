INSPIRED: Beauregard kindergartner hits especially sweet high note

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – If music is the soundtrack of our life, then Beauregard Elementary School kindergartener Hunter Fordham’s sweet rendition of Make New Friends should be on everyone’s playlist.

Hunter is the son of Ashlyn and Jon Fordham; he just started school at Beauregard Elementary. Hunter is in Shellie Gregory’s kindergarten class and his sweet voice and kindness hit a sweet note within our souls.

WRBL News 3 learned when Beauregard’s music teacher Erin Redden taught the class a new song called Make New Friends, Hunter amazed his entire class with his impromptu performance.

The video of Hunter singing is bringing joy to all who see and hear it. The song emphasizes how love and kindness build lasting friendships and helps create new ones.

Beauregard teachers believe music is a wonderful way for children to express their feelings. Hunter’s version reverberates deeply in our hearts.