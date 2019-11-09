INSPIRED: Lee Co. Deputies share small act of kindness with barefoot traveler

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Saturday afternoon Lee County Sheriff’s deputies came upon a man walking barefoot from Columbus, Georgia to Opelika, Alabama along U.S. 280.

Sheriff Jay Jones says the deputies stopped and checked on the pedestrian to make sure he was okay in the cold weather.

Once deputies discovered the man had no shoes, they gifted him with a spare pair of boots the deputies had in their patrol vehicle.

Deputies say the traveler was thankful and told deputies he wanted to keep walking in his new pair of boots.