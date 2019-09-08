INSPIRED: Lee Co. senior rescue pup seeing the world with fur-ever family

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Caramella is a senior fur baby who likes long walks on the beach with her humans who adopted her from the Lee County Humane Society.

Caramella is a blind senior who hit the jackpot when she became apart of Jama and Grant Singley’s family. The east Alabama couple is traveling the country in their camper full of rescued animals.

The Singley Family

Jama and Grant make sure Caramella enjoys every second, including improvising a way for their blind pup to protect her eyes during their walks.

“Little blind dog likes to hike and take long strolls on the beach. Dirt and debris get in her eye holes so she needed an eye mask. I added the googly eyes so she would look normal,” shared Jama on Facebook.

Caramella (Italian for caramel) is also called “Candy” by her close friends. She was rescued by the couple in 2016. She’s now around 16 years and is living her best life with the loving couple.

The Lee County Humane Society has plenty of animals who would love to be your new best friend to share adventures with. Please consider adoption or fostering.

