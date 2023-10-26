OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – In an instance of kindness and resourcefulness at Opelika’s Tiger Town Arby’s, a remarkable employee exhibited both brilliance and compassion. The family she assisted is now eager to repay the favor by supporting the teenager in her pursuit of becoming a phlebotomist.

Chuck Wright had a long day and Wednesday night decided to grab a quick dinner at the Arby’s near Tiger Town and bring it back to his family along Lake Harding.

However, as he left the restaurant Wright dropped his wallet in the parking lot – and he didn’t know it. The shared frustration and anxious search for lost money, followed by the immense relief upon finding it, are emotions we can all relate to.

19-year-old Katelyn Todd found the wallet and began trying to find information to call the owner. Searching for a contact number proved futile. But Katelyn is persistent. She tried to find him on Facebook, then looked to Cash App.

“I found his Cash App card so I decided to text him on Cash App and send him a dollar so I could leave him a message. It was the only way I could think to contact him,” she said.

“It was a hard day, and when I first came in here, everyone was just so nice,” said Wright.

Katelyn’s quick thinking led her to a brilliant solution and a message alerting Wright to his lost belongings: “Wallet left at arbys couldn’t find a number to call.”

“She just found an opportunity to do the right thing and she did it. She’s awesome,” said Wright.

Katelyn’s actions revealed her character as a tech-savvy young lady with integrity.

“That’s the just way I was raised to help because I know if I lost my wallet I would want someone to help me find it,” said Todd.

Wright was deeply moved by Katelyn’s actions, and expressed his gratitude on social media, noting how thankful he was for young people like her. He shared a picture of him and Katelyn, and the Cash App receipt. He hopes Katelyn’s family will see the post and know what an extraordinary young lady they raised. He’s also asking for friends and family to donate a dollar back to Katelyn’s Cash App. While Katelyn loves working at Arby’s, she’s saving up money to afford a $1400 phlebotomy class so she can work in the medical field and take blood from patients.

Katelyn loves working at Arby’s, she’s saving up money to afford a $1400 phlebotomy class so she can work in the medical field. The Wright Family is asking friends and family to donate a dollar back to Katelyn’s Cash App. to help her pay for her dream.

The Wright family is thankful and are hoping others will feel inspired and donate a dollar to her cash app to help her dreams come true. Katelyn, you are indeed an inspiration, and your story serves as a beacon of hope for a better and kinder world.