OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A rumble of engines outside the Lee County Justice Center signals Bikers Against Child Abuse are rolling into the parking lot. Most B.A.C.A. bikers are parents and grandparents themselves and feel they’re keepers of all children while declaring no child should live in fear of an abuser.

The Mt. Cheaha Chapter out of Smiths Station, Alabama, was founded in 2014 by a husband and wife team. The group’s mission is to surround survivors with love and support as they recover from their traumatic event and face their abuser in court. They travel all over the southeast when needed. B.A.C.A. International, Inc. is a tax-exempt 501 (C) (3) corporation with chapters worldwide. Members are not addressed by their first and last names when they wear their vests. Instead, they called by their nicknames sewn onto a patch on their cuts.

“There is a system in place, and we have to maintain certain protocols. So, it’s not just a bunch of people showing up because we heard a child is being abused.” said “Ttouchie,” a B.A.C.A. member.

Applicants are carefully vetted, with several background checks to ensure they do not have past abuse or domestic violence issues. Then, before they can become members, individuals train for a year on various topics, including interacting with a survivor and court etiquette.

“I can use my training to be an obstacle between an abuser and our heroes. Our heroes did not choose to have this event happen to them, so I choose to stand in the gap to support and help them,” said “Guardian,” a B.A.C.A Member.

B.A.C.A. works with various advocacy groups and the survivor’s family to identify a child who may be in need. If several factors are met, the child is given total control to decide if they want to be a part of the motorcycle group. If so, a special ceremony is held where about 40 bikers show up to a safe place for the child and welcome them into the group. B.A.C.A. members are always available to support the survivor; they even help with therapy costs for the child if a family can’t pay. In addition, if requested by the survivor, they will attend court proceedings.

“If the child is comfortable with us and they want to be a part of our organization, then we proceeded. I always let the child know they decide. Our main goal is to have fun, so we do a lot of ice cream and chalk bomb fights and events. We will have a Spring Fling soon for all the kids and have arts and crafts,” said Ttouchie.

In February, B.A.C.A. was inside a Lee County courtroom as a brave survivor testified against their now-convicted sex abuser. When Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere released information regarding the abuser’s conviction, she made sure to share her appreciation for the biker’s presence in court.

“This extraordinary organization has chapters all over the world, and they all share the single goal of creating a safer environment for abused children. These men and women were in court every day of this trial showing their support and lending their strength to our young victims. When court was on a break, you could find them coloring, playing board games, and just having fun and loving her. They completely accept them and make them feel welcome and protected. I think that does a world of good as they are trying to recover from a traumatic event,” said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

If you’d like more information on Bikers Against Child Abuse, membership requirements (you don’t have to ride a motorcycle), or if you would like to request their help, you can visit their website: Bikers Against Child Abuse or call their helpline at 1-866-71-ABUSE. The public can support their cause financially by making a tax-exempt donation.