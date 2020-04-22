Inspiring innovation: Auburn tech company awaiting FDA approval for N95 sanitation system

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn, Alabama technology company believes it has created a revolutionary product to simply, safely, and quickly sanitize personal protective equipment in the health care industry.

Aptar CSP technologies named the technology ActivShield . The company is hopeful they’re in the final stages of securing FDA emergency use approval. If so, Aptar CSP executives believe the innovation could protect millions of medical workers sanitize N95 masks while battling COVID-19 across the globe at a low cost.

Aptar CSP Technologies campus in Auburn, Alabama

Aptar CSP Technologies is a health care and food safety company specializing in material science. ActivShield’s light bulb moment came just four weeks ago when a team of researchers found a way to pivot a food safety product into an application for cleaning masks.

“We had developed this product for the food safety market, and we were just starting to launch into the food safety market when the pandemic hit. We wanted to see what we could do to help these front line medical care workers who are in such a terrible situation as they have to reuse these masks over and over again,” shared John Belfance, Aptar CSP Technologies President.

Activhield uses three-phase active polymer technology to deliver chlorine dioxide during a two-hour cleaning process in a controlled release fashion. The product’s brilliance is its simplicity. Healthcare workers can clean their masks easily.

“You get a one-gallon bag, place the mask in the plastic bag, and you take our ActivShield strip, which is about the size of a dime, and you dampen or submerge it in the water pull it out and place in the bag with the mask. Close the bag and wait two hours. After the two-hour treatment process, the mask can be reused,” explained Belfance.

Aptar’s ActivShield quickly evolved. The team worked 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to ready product testing in a lab and submit the technology to the FDA for emergency ready use approval. Belfance tells News 3 Auburn University, Georgia Tech, and other lab studies show the cleaning process is effective and safe.

“We were able to get a 99.999% reduction of viruses, and the studies also prove using the ‘Niosh Test Method’ we cause no degradation to the mask. So far, we have been able to demonstrate the mask can be reused ten times using our current treatment process,” said Belfance.

Aptar executives tell News 3 the cost of an ActivShield treatment is significantly lower than purchasing a new mask. Aptar CSP is working with various medical supply distribution companies and preparing to manufacture 10-million units each week at it’s Auburn facility. The distribution pathway to medical facilities and frontline medical workers is contingent upon a green light from the FDA.

Belfance says Aptar CSP’s team in Auburn is working around the clock prepping to deploy the technology. The team is dedicated to protecting every medical professional battling the virus and their heroic actions inspire the team daily.

“Our biggest focus right now is making sure we can help those frontline workers as fast as humanly possible. We are hearing stories all the time from people saying they are re-using masks for two, three, four, and even five weeks without being decontaminated. When you can have an impact on the world and help real heroes who are saving lives every day, it’s very motivating,” shared Belfance.

