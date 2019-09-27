Inter-City Leadership Conference attendees hear from beloved, former Charleston mayor

Local civic, business, and education leaders left bright and early Wednesday morning for the 26th Annual Inter-City Leadership Conference. It’s an annual event hosted by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is to visit cities larger than Columbus and bring back ideas to improve the Fountain City.

Joe Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston, South Carolina, is the home of the Charleston RiverDogs, the Single-A minor league baseball team of the New York Yankees.

The baseball stadium is named after the former mayor, Joe Riley, and News 3’s Phil Scoggins had a chance for a one-on-one interview with Riley. He asked him about 30 years ago when Hurricane Hugo slammed ashore and Charleston was washed under.

Riley told Phil what it took to come back after the storm.

“And if you let up even for second, you’ll get killed. And that’s how I was working to get our citizens evacuated so they’d be ready,” Riley said. “Only one person in Hurricane Hugo was killed . . .And then for rebuilding, just be productive and creative and exhaust ourselves, and bring our city back.”

Riley spent 40 years at the helm of Charleston– and today he remains well-loved and respected for his influence on the city.