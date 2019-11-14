International GIS Day 2019

Odessa mayor David Turner proclaimed the official recognition of Geographical Information Systems Day Tuesday.



GIS is a tool to gather and manage data.



Blair Abila, a database web administrator for the City of Odessa, says it’s a growing field.



“There’s so much information that the public is not aware of that’s you know useful to them.”



The City of Odessa held a celebration for International GIS Day, Wednesday November 13th.

The fifth floor of City Hall was transformed to show just some of the uses the city has with GIS.



“Examples we have are the city limits checker,” Blair says. “So if somebody wants to know if they live inside or outside city limits they just put in their address and it will populate that information.”



GIS can be used to track survey inputs as well.

The geointelligence team had a survey for the day that asked where visitors were traveling for thanksgiving.

Their answers were inputed in real time to a map using GIS.



“It’s very important because it’s what’s needed, you know to pinpoint addressing features. Without GIS you wouldn’t be able to populate an address and find a point.”



There’s even a map using GIS to show where the Odessa Jackrabbits are.



Blair says if you’re interested in learning more about GIS, taking a geography class would be a good start.

Now that you know some examples, you may find yourself noticing how much we use GIS everyday.