22 migrant kids with medical needs go to Germany from Greece

BERLIN (AP) — Another 22 children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece arrived in Germany on Friday along with their close relatives, the German government said.

In all, 90 people were on board a flight that landed at Berlin’s Schoenefeld airport, the interior ministry said. It added that 46 of them were from Afghanistan and 18 from Syria, while the rest were Iraqis, Palestinians, Somalis, Congolese and Cameroonians. They will be shared out among several German states.

Friday’s transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands, and comes a week after 18 children and their families — 83 people in all — were flown to Kassel, in central Germany.

Germany says it has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece, as well their closest relatives, 928 people in all.

In April, a group of 47 unaccompanied children evacuated from the overcrowded Greek camps landed in Germany. Luxembourg and Portugal also have taken in minors from Greece, and other European Union countries have agreed to, as well, in principle.

