SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia.

A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India.

Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital.

And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.

The dynamics in the three situations were distinct.

Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea.

In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.