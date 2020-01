MEXICO CITY (AP) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Mexico, causing some damage in part of the southern state of Oaxaca.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor occurred at 8:07 p.m. Thursday and was centered 3.6 miles (5.9 km) southwest of Santiago Ixtaltepec in Oaxaca.

It struck at a depth of 16 miles (27 km).

The Oaxaca state civil defense agency says there was damage in the isthmus region, but has not offered any specifics.