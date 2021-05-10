 

Albania prime minister set on firing the country’s president

International

by: LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ilir Meta

Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Albania’s president waded deep into the country’s parliamentary election campaign Wednesday, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday’s vote. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister expressed his determination Monday to remove the president from his post, claiming he has embarrassed the country.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said President Ilir Meta should be discharged. Rama’s Socialist Party has accused Meta of violating the constitution by taking political sides in an election last month.

Last week lawmakers formed an investigative committee to decide whether to impeach Meta. Forty-nine Socialist lawmakers have claimed that Meta failed in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity by siding with the opposition before the April 25 election.

The Socialists won 74 of the 140 seats in parliament in that vote, allowing them to form a Cabinet on their own. Yet impeaching Meta requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which the Socialists do not have, and approval from Albania’s Constitutional Court.

Meta has said he will not recognize the parliamentary committee’s validity. His press office didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment on Rama’s words.

During the election campaign, Meta accused Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government. His presidential term is scheduled to end in July 2022.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 69° 51°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 50°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories