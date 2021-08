COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. According to Columbus Police, a warrant for the arrest of David Stinson, age 20, has been issued following a deadly crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue on Aug. 22, 2021.

Following the crash the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as Stinson, ran away from the scene on foot, according to police.