 

At least 26 die when speedboat overturns in Bangladesh river

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man walks past the mangled remains of a speedboat that overturned Monday morning after hitting a cargo boat in River Padma at the Kanthalbari ferry terminal in Madaripur, central Bangladesh, Monday, May 3, 2021. More than two dozen people were killed. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A speedboat carrying about 30 passengers overturned after hitting a sand-laden cargo boat in a Bangladeshi river on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, an official said.

The speedboat was carrying passengers in violation of government restrictions during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, said Rahima Khatun, a top government official in the area.

It overturned Monday morning in the mighty River Padma in central Bangladesh while heading for Madaripur district from Munshiganj district, Khatun said.

Divers from various agencies and local people retrieved 26 bodies from the waters and were searching for several others still missing.

Such river accidents are common in Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, because of lax rules.

Bangladesh is under a lockdown until Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus amid a rising number of infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 81° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 57°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 78° 52°

Friday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 81° 59°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

72°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories