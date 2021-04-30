 

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014 file photo, Belarus’ Andrei Krauchanka celebrates after an attempt in the high jump of the men’s decathlon during the European Athletics Championships in Zurich, Switzerland. An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus’ most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in his country. Krauchanka said Friday, April 30, 2021 that along with the hunger strike, he is selling his European indoor decathlon gold medal from 2011 to help the families of political prisoners. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus’ most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.

Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in Beijing, said Friday that he also is selling his European indoor decathlon gold medal from 2011 to help the families of political prisoners.

Protesters in Belarus spent months last year calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign, following an allegedly rigged August presidential election that gave him a sixth term in office.

Police cracked down harshly on the protests, arresting more than 34,000 people and beating many of them. Krauchanka was among those detained and beaten.

“Real people are sitting behind bars right now – these are their real lives, these are the broken lives of their families,” Kravchenko said in a statement about his hunger strike. “It is very difficult for me to digest this terrifying Belarusian reality.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 58°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 58°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 60°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 85° 67°

Monday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 82° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 86° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 63°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories