 

Belgium’s police-related racial violence concerns UN body

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — A U.N. rights committee expressed concerns Monday about police-related racial violence in Belgium and asked the country to allow thorough investigations of the alleged incidents.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), which is made of 18 independent experts, also called for more ethnic diversity in the country’s police force.

A top Belgian police official stepped aside last year after the emergence of a 2018 video showing violent treatment of a Slovak citizen by police officers at a Belgian airport. The man, who was in distress, later died. More recently, Belgian prosecutors have launched a probe following the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police.

The committee said in statement that experts were worried by “reports of an increase of police violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent anti-racism demonstrations, persistent racial profiling and hate speech.”

The panel recommended that Belgian authorities “legislate an explicit prohibition of racial profiling and establish an independent system for dealing with complaints related to racial profiling.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 81° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 57°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 78° 52°

Friday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 81° 59°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

72°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories