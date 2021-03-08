 

Burger King tweets, ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ on International Women’s Day

International

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED KINGDOM (WFLA) — Burger King’s United Kingdom Twitter account took a major public relations risk in an attempt to raise awareness for International Women’s Day.

The burger brand tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen” Monday morning. It’s a jarring statement made by a verified brand on Twitter, and it swiftly gained a lot of eyeballs and reactions worldwide.

You have to click on the tweet to see Burger King’s true intentions. Opening up the tweet reveals a chain of messages sent out at once by the account, clarifying their statement.

“If they want to, of course,” it says. “Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD

Burger King says it’s launching a new scholarship program which aims to help female Burger King employees “pursue their culinary dreams.”

Not a bad message to send on International Women’s Day. But Twitter users were quick to criticize the method in which the brand went about it.

Here are some of those replies:

“It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive. “We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship programme for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations.” a spokesperson for Burger King told HuffPost UK.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 37°

Tuesday

73° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 73° 43°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 49°

Thursday

79° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 51°

Friday

82° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 54°

Saturday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 83° 56°

Sunday

79° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 79° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

39°

6 AM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories