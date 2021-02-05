 

Burundi says it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, at least yet

International

by: ELOGE WILLY KANEZA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi has become at least the second African country to say it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, even as doses finally begin to arrive on the continent that’s seeing a deadly resurgence in cases.

The health minister of the East African nation, Thaddee Ndikumana, told reporters on Thursday evening that prevention is more important, and “since more than 95% of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary.”

The minister spoke while announcing new measures against the pandemic. The country closed its land and water borders last month. It now has well over 1,600 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence. He insists the country has long defeated the virus with God’s help but faces growing pushback from fellow citizens, and officials with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have urged Tanzania to cooperate.

Burundi’s previous government under the late President Pierre Nkurunziza also had been criticized for not taking COVID-19 seriously. But current President Evariste Ndayishimiye last year described the virus as Burundi’s “worst enemy.”

Last month he told a religious meeting in the political capital, Gitega, that “we are seeing new cases of COVID-19 because God is punishing us” for not respecting vows to serve the country without corruption.

When leaders don’t fulfil such promises, “it’s the whole family that has to be punished,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 57° 40°

Saturday

45° / 40°
Rain
Rain 72% 45° 40°

Sunday

58° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 58° 36°

Monday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 53% 66° 47°

Wednesday

65° / 45°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 65° 45°

Thursday

57° / 42°
Showers
Showers 49% 57° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
56°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
56°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
55°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
52°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
50°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

45°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
41°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
41°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
42°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
42°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
43°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories