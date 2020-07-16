Catholic holy site Lourdes holds first online pilgrimage

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — One of the Catholic Church’s holiest sites, Lourdes, is holding its first-ever online pilgrimage on Thursday, to mark the anniversary of claims by 19th-century girl Bernadette Soubirous that the Virgin Mary appeared to her.

July 16 marks the anniversary of Bernadette’s visions, and the discovery of allegedly healing spring waters. It led the church to build a cathedral there in southern France near the Pyrenees.

The day-long celebrations include Masses, processions and prayers, in addition to priests and guests speaking about how Lourdes has impacted their lives. It’s being called “Lourdes United,” and is being broadcast all day until 10 p.m.

As well as being a holy site, Lourdes also attracts around 3 million pilgrims a year — the second most popular place after Paris — and the region’s tourism has badly suffered during the coronavirus crisis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Clear
Clear 10% 92° 74°

Friday

96° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

97° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories