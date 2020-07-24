Plane with Chilean man facing murder charge lands in France

In this screengrab of a video released by Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) shows Nicolas Zepeda prior to extradition to Paris, France where he faces charges related to the alleged 2016 slaying of his former Japanese girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki, at Augusto Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, July 23, 2020. He is charged in France with premeditated murder of Kurosaki whose body was never found. (Chile’s Investigative Police via AP)

PARIS (AP) — A plane carrying a Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in France nearly four years ago landed at a Paris airport Friday morning as part of his extradition process.

Nicolas Zepeda, 29, had been under house arrest at his mother’s apartment in the resort of Viña del Mar, 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Santiago. He is charged in France with premeditated murder in the alleged 2016 slaying of Narumi Kurosaki, 21. The body of the young Japanese woman, who was living on the Besancon university campus, was never found, despite a months-long search.

Zepeda was turned over to French officials Thursday on the Paris-bound plane, which landed at 11:12 a.m. (0912 GMT) at Charles de Gaulle airport. His extradition was approved by Chile’s Supreme Court in May, but was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis and the cancellation of many international flights.

Kurosaki disappeared in the early hours of Dec. 5, 2016, from her apartment in France. Zepeda returned to Chile before her disappearance was investigated.

During court proceedings in Chile, Zepeda acknowledged that he had visited Kurosaki at her apartment on the night she disappeared, even though their romantic relationship had ended. He said they had consensual sex.

