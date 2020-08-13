Chinese officials say chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus

International

by: WKBN and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: fcafotodigital via Getty Images

(WKBN) — Some chicken wings imported from Brazil have tested positive for the coronavirus in China, authorities said Thursday.

Chinese officials said in a statement that the virus was detected Wednesday on a surface sample of imported frozen chicken wings. The testing comes from the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

People who may have come in contact with the contaminated food were immediately tested, and all were shown to be negative, according to the statement from the Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office.

“The headquarters office reminded the general public to be cautious in buying imported frozen meat products and aquatic products in the near future, and to take personal protection to reduce the risk of contracting the new crown virus,” said the statement.

Reuters reported in July that China stopped importing shrimp from Ecuador after detecting coronavirus in some shipments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is currently no evidence that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.

The coronavirus is primarily spread person to person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes or talks.

It is possible that a person can contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food and food packaging that has the virus on it, but that is not the main way the virus is spread, the CDC says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 90° 72°

Sunday

93° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 71°

Monday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories