 

Colombia will legalize undocumented Venezuelan migrants

International

by: MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, seen from La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia. President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, that Colombia needs greater cooperation from the international community to carry out a vaccination plan against COVID-19 for the estimated million Venezuelan migrants without documents who are in the country, who are so far excluded from the new coronavirus vaccination plan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities.

President Ivan Duque said that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally will be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are currently on temporary residence will be able to extend their stay.

The new measure could benefit up to one million Venezuelan citizens who are currently living in Colombia without proper papers.

Colombia’s government said that Venezuelans who enter the country legally in the following two years will also be allowed to apply for temporary protection.

Approximately 1.8 million Venezuelans currently live in Colombia, which is home to more than a third of Venezuelan migrants and refugees. According to the United Nations, more than 5 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 to escape hyperinflation, food shortages and an increasingly authoritarian government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 50°
Fair
Fair 0% 59° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 61% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 62% 61° 46°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 33°

Sunday

47° / 28°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
41%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories