Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, and said that some job cuts are inevitable.

Credit Suisse said it expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146. Some of the reduction will result from merging its Neue Aaargauer Bank subsidiary in northern Aargau canton (state) with the main Credit Suisse business.

The bank said that, in just the last two years, there has been a 40% increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse, while use of its mobile banking option has more than doubled. It added that “the COVID-19 crisis has further accelerated these trends” and the number of visits to branches has been falling for years.

The company said that “a headcount reduction … is inevitable” at Neue Aargauer Bank and Credit Suisse itself, but didn’t give any figures. It said that it is in consultation with employee representatives, with the aim of finding jobs inside the bank or elsewhere for as many as possible.

Credit Suisse forecast annual cost savings of about 100 million francs ($110 million) starting in 2022.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories