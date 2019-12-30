Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “convenient”and “evasive” statements in court.

She was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief.” Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Papathanasiou said that the defendant admitted to investigators that she had lied and apologized, saying she made the claims up because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having sex on their mobile phones.

Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did because she was under strong psychological pressure.