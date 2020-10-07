Davos forum to change town for virus-delayed 2021 edition

International
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA (AP) — The next in-person gathering of the World Economic Forum won’t be in the Swiss town of Davos as usual.

Forum organizers said Wednesday that the annual gathering in the Alpine snows — which has already been pushed back from the usual January because of the coronavirus — is now planned from May 18-21 in the city of Lucerne and nearby Buergenstock.

“The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community,” forum managing director Adrian Monck said in a statement.

The meeting will have a theme of “The Great Reset” in the post-COVID-19 era, aiming to help build a “more cohesive and sustainable society,” he wrote.

Forum organizers will also host a virtual meeting called “Davos Dialogues” in the week of Jan. 25 in place of the annual gathering, which draws thousands of business executives, civil society advocates and government leaders in the Swiss town.

The gathering is expected to return to Davos in January 2022.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories