Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says that the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service has been “relieved of duty for the time being” along with two other senior employees.

Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, or DDIS, in 2015, and from 2002 to 2007, he headed the domestic intelligence service. The two other employees of DDIS, which is also responsible for military intelligence, weren’t identified.

In a brief statement Monday, Defense Minister Trine Bramsen gave no reason as to why the three employees were suspended.

The Danish military has been at the center of scandals in recent months involving high-ranking officers who have been favoring relatives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 74°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 90° 74°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Showers
40%
79°

82°

12 PM
Showers
50%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories