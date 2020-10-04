Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

International

by: JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 54°

Monday

81° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 81° 60°

Tuesday

75° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 75° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 64°

Thursday

83° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 68°

Friday

74° / 69°
Showers
Showers 60% 74° 69°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories