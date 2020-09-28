Dutch government announces new restrictions to rein in virus

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government introduced new nationwide restrictions Monday aimed at tackling the swift spread of coronavirus infections that is sweeping across the country, including banning supporters from professional sports matches and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for the coming three weeks.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also advised people to wear face masks when shopping in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, the three cities with the highest rates of infections, and said store owners can refuse entry to customers who aren’t wearing a mask.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge warned that the nation is failing to control the virus and could face tougher measures if the tide isn’t turned soon.

“The bottom line is, we’re doing our best, but the virus is doing better,” De Jonge said in a nationally televised news conference with Rutte to announce the new restrictions. The package of new measures comes into force Tuesday evening.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the government ordered bars and pubs in the most populous regions of the country to close earlier than usual at 1 a.m.

Infections have been soaring in the Netherlands in recent weeks. The country’s coronavirus dashboard registered 2,921 new infections in the last 24 hours, down slightly from the 2,996 registered Sunday by the country’s public health institute.

Ernst Kuipers, of the national acute care network, told reporters ahead of the news conference that there are now 660 COVID-19 patients in Dutch hospitals, including 142 in intensive care units and that the numbers are rising fast.

Rutte said that people should work from home, people should allow no more than three visitors into their homes, and that in other places no more than four people should go out together. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed at indoor venues like stores and bars and a maximum of 40 at outdoor locations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 63°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 70% 88° 63°

Tuesday

67° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 55°

Thursday

83° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 54°

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 50°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

77°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
77°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

9 AM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

10 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

11 AM
Showers
50%
64°

65°

12 PM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss