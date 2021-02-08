 

Dutch will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

International
Posted: / Updated:

Snow covers a houseboat in Amsterdam, as snow and strong winds blanketed much of the Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government announced Monday it is extending the country’s curfew until March 3, declaring that was necessary to slow the spread of the more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain.

The curfew was to have expired Wednesday.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said the decision was made after a team of experts that advises the government “urgently warned” ministers at a meeting Monday about the more infections variant.

The country’s 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. curfew was introduced Jan. 23 and triggered days of riotsin towns and cities across the Netherlands. However, the unrest has since subsided and the vast majority of residents adhere to the curfew.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Netherlands declined over the past two weeks, from 30.68 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 24 to 23.05 new cases per 100,000 on Feb. 7.

However, the country’s public health institute has repeatedly warned that the more infectious variant is spreading more rapidly and will lead to an increase in infections and hospitalizations.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended most of the country’s tough lockdown measures, already in force since mid-December, until March 2.

Rutte said last week that infections are “slowly but surely” declining, but went on to warn that “all calculations point to a third wave that seems inevitably to be bearing down on us, the main cause of which is the British variant.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 50°
Fair
Fair 0% 59° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 61% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 62% 61° 46°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 33°

Sunday

47° / 28°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
41%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories