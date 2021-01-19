 

Earthquake injures 3 in Argentina; tremor also felt in Chile

International
Posted: / Updated:

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile, injuring at least three people, authorities said Tuesday.

Two children and an adult were hospitalized in San Juan province in Argentina after the quake hit just before midnight Monday, provincial Gov. Sergio Uñac said. The shaking caused the collapse of a house, damage to roads and some other buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts, he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the Argentine town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometers (nearly nine miles).

The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about 15 minutes later and then at least five more strong aftershocks in the next hour ranging from magnitude 5.3 to 4.8, the USGS said.

Strong shaking was felt in Chile’s capital, Santiago. Chilean officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 57° 46°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 61% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 76% 54° 41°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 42°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 54°
Rain
Rain 67% 71° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 67° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
54°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
47°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
49°

51°

10 AM
Showers
35%
51°

53°

11 AM
Showers
52%
53°

55°

12 PM
Showers
59%
55°

57°

1 PM
Light Rain
61%
57°

57°

2 PM
Showers
59%
57°

59°

3 PM
Showers
54%
59°

59°

4 PM
Showers
53%
59°

59°

5 PM
Showers
54%
59°

59°

6 PM
Showers
55%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories