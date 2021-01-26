 

Estonia’s new government sworn in with first-ever female PM

International
Posted: / Updated:
Kaja Kallas

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, Chairwoman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas poses for a photo in Tallinn, Estonia. President Kersti Kaljulaid said Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, in a statement that Kaja Kallas would now have 14-days to put together a new Cabinet, after Prime Minister Juri Ratas stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Raul Mee, FILE)

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s new two-party coalition government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister in the Baltic country since it regained independence in 1991.

The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas — a 43-year-old lawyer and a former European Parliament lawmaker — was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, after President Kersti Kaljulaid had first appointed it.

The center-right Reform Party, chaired by Kallas, and the left-leaning Center Party, which are Estonia’s two biggest political parties, clinched a deal on Sunday to form a government replacing the previous Cabinet led by Center leader Juri Ratas that collapsed this month due to a corruption scandal.

Both parties have seven ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet in addition to Kallas’ prime minister post. The government musters a comfortable majority in the Parliament.

The Reform Party emerged as the winner of Estonia’s 2019 general election under Kallas’ lead but she failed to form a government at the time.

Kallas stressed gender balance in forming the new Cabinet, placing several women in key positions such as Reform’s Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister and Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, as the foreign minister.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

60°

11 PM
Showers
47%
60°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories