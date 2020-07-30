EU, in first-ever cyber sanctions, hits Russian intelligence

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday slapped sanctions on six people and three organizations, including Russia’s military intelligence agency, accusing them of responsibility for several cyber-attacks that threatened EU interests.

EU headquarters said in a statement that those targeted include people considered to be involved in the 2017 “WannaCry” ransomware attack, the “NotPetya” strike that notably caused havoc in Ukraine, and the “Operation Cloud Hopper” hacking campaign.

The sanctions are the first that the EU has ever imposed for cyber-attacks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “the measures concerned are a travel ban and asset freeze to natural persons and an asset freeze to entities or bodies. It is also prohibited to directly or indirectly make funds available to listed individuals and entities or bodies.”

Four members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency were singled out. The EU accuses them of trying to hack the wifi network of the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which has probed the use of chemical weapons in Syria. The 2018 attack was foiled by Dutch authorities.

Two Chinese nationals were also targeted over “Operation Cloud Hopper,” which the EU said hit IT systems in companies on six continents, including Europe, and “gained unauthorized access to commercially sensitive data, resulting in significant economic loss.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
20%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories