EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers.

Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly going through classmate’s personal property, finding the cards, photographing them, and making purchases. The card numbers were shared with other students involved in the theft ring so they could make purchases too.

The four suspects arrested range in age from 14 to 17 and an additional arrest may be forthcoming. Five victims have been identified thus far, although there may be additional compromised accounts discovered.

“One victim’s card had more than 200 unauthorized transactions made against it. Fraudulent purchases totaling almost $5,000 were made against the cards and accounts, with the suspects receiving the illegally obtained goods. Some of the property has been recovered,” said Chief Steve Watkins

During the investigation, Eufaula detectives uncovered that unauthorized purchases have been taking place since the last school year.

All suspects were arrested on charges of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card, which is a felony in Alabama. Juvenile petitions were obtained and juvenile court proceedings are pending.

The names of the suspects will not be compromised or released to anyone due to their juvenile status.

If anyone has any additional information useful in this case, they are urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-6897-7100.