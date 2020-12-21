 

Explosion in gunpowder factory in Italy kills 3 people

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — An explosion in a gunpowder processing factory in a town in south-central Italy on Monday killed three people, Italian media said.

The ANSA news agency quoted Casalbordino Mayor Filippo Marinucci at the scene as providing the death toll.

Italian firefighters were called to help at the site of the explosion, said the news agency.

A resident of Casalbordino, in Chieti province, inland from the Adriatic Sea, told state television RaiNews24 that some townspeople were ordered to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation, said the report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 63°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 73% 66° 43°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 57° 38°

Sunday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

5 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories