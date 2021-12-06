 

Family of 6, including child, wounded in US strike in Syria

by: Bassem Mroue

Ahmad Qassim visits his wounds son Mahmoud in a hospital in the town of Idlib, Syria, Monday, Dec. 6, 20201. A U.S. airstrike targeting an al-Qaida leader in northern Syria has wounded six of of Qassim family. The U.S. military say it conducted a strike from a remotely-piloted MQ-9 aircraft Friday near the city of Idlib targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.” (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. drone strike that killed an al-Qaida official in northwest Syria also wounded six members of the same family including a child who suffered serious head injuries.

The U.S. military said it conducted a strike on Friday near the city of Idlib in northwest Syria targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.”

The U.S. military says an initial review of the strike indicates the potential for possible civilian casualties, adding that they are initiating a full investigation of the allegations.

Five family members were discharged from hospital while a 10-year-old child remains in the intensive care unit.

