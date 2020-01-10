Firefighters from the United States arrive to help fight Australian bushfires

Sydney, Australia (CBS News) – American firefighters were greeted with applause and cheers as they arrived in Sydney, Australia.

On Thursday, the firefighters arrived at the Sydney International Airport to assist with the ongoing bushfires in Australia.

Approximately 25 million acres have burned since September. At least 25 people have died and about 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

It’s estimated at least half a billion animals have died as a result of the fires, according to authorities.

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews urged communities to be on alert ahead of the extreme conditions.

Thousands have been made homeless and thousands have had to evacuate repeatedly because of the volatility of the fires.