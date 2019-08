Fires are raging at a record rate in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest.

Scientists warn it could severely impact the fight against climate change.

The fires are burning at the highest rate since the first recorded tracking in 2013. So far this year, there have been over 72, 000 fires in Brazil.

More than half in the Amazon region.

This area is crucial because the Amazon produces 20-percent of Earth’s oxygen. For reference, the largest rain forest in the world can fit half of our country inside of it.