French government defends ‘freedom’ of topless sunbathing

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — On top of the virus and the sinking economy, France’s government has a new problem to worry about: defending women’s liberty of topless sunbathing.

After police asked bare-breasted bathers to cover up on a Mediterranean beach last week, uproar ensued – and bubbled up all the way to the French interior minister in Paris.

“It was unfounded when two women were reproached for their clothing on the beach,” Gerald Darmanin tweeted Monday. “Freedom is a precious asset.”

Topless bathing is legal in France, though local authorities can impose clothing rules in specific areas. No such restrictions were in place for the beach in Sainte-Marie la Mer.

Local police released a statement saying the officers were just trying to calm the mood after a vacationing family on the beach told police the topless bathers made them uncomfortable.

The national gendarme service spokesman acknowledged a “blunder” by the police in question – but added, tongue-in-cheek, that “you’ll always see me in uniform.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories